Algeria's new govt plans Islamic finance options, more welfare system reforms: document

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's new government is preparing the legal framework for Islamic finance and new Islamic bonds and will make more changes to its welfare system to offset lower oil prices, according to an official document.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, rarely seen in public since a stroke in 2013, last month named a new government led by Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune along with new ministers in the key portfolios of finance, commerce and energy.

The North African OPEC member has seen its energy revenues, which account for 60 percent of the budget, more than halved due to the slide in crude oil prices, forcing the government to cut spending, look for new revenue and announce economic reforms.