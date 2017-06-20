Dozens wounded in Central African Republic despite ceasefire: MSF

BANGUI (Reuters) - At least 35 people were wounded on Tuesday in fighting in a Central African Republic town, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said, just a day after armed groups signed a peace deal with the government aimed at ending years of violence.

Clashes broke out in the town of Bria, around 580 km (360 miles) northeast of the capital Bangui, in the early morning, despite the signature in Rome on Monday of the agreement, which included an immediate ceasefire.