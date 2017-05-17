Mon 19 Jun 2017 | 3:46 GMT
Sudan's Bashir goes to Riyadh, no word on Trump meeting: minister

Wed May 17, 2017 1:35pm GMT
 
GENEVA (Reuters) - Sudan President Omar al-Bashir will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday but there is no confirmation he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who will also visit the country, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that President Bashir will go the day after tomorrow to Saudi Arabia," Ghandour told reporters in Geneva, declining to confirm whether Bashir would speak with Trump.

Ghandour also said the U.N. special envoy to Yemen had proposed a humanitarian ceasefire in Yemen during the month of Ramadan and he hoped it would take effect.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir listen during a press conference after the oath of the prime minister and first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh at the palace in Khartoum, Sudan March 2,2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
 
