South Africa's ruling party wants KPMG held to account for unethical conduct

The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling party ANC on Monday said it wants auditor KPMG to account for unethical conduct after the tax service said it planned legal proceedings against the company for reputational damage from the leaking of a confidential report.

“...we are of the view that KPMG must account on its involvement in what appears to be politically motivated immoral and unethical conduct,” the African National Congress said in a statement.