#Top News
September 21, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a month ago

Kenya president criticises Supreme Court ruling in televised speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta flanked by his Deputy William Ruto addresses the nation at State House in Nairobi, Kenya September 1, 2017. Presidential Press Service/Handout via

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta harshly criticised the Supreme Court on Thursday, a day after judges presented a detailed explanation of their decision to cancel his win in the Aug. 8 presidential election over procedural irregularities and to order a re-run.

“A coup in Kenya has just been done by the four people in the Supreme Court,” Kenyatta said in a live, televised speech delivered mostly in the local Kiswahili language. “(The court is saying) ‘numbers don’t matter, it is processes that matter’.”

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones

