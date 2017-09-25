FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 22 days ago

Three U.N. soldiers killed in northern Mali explosion -peacekeeping mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UN peacekeepers patrol in Kidal, Mali, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Three United Nations soldiers were killed and five others were seriously wounded by an explosive device that detonated as they were escorting a convoy in Mali, the West African nation’s peacekeeping mission said on Sunday.

The convoy was travelling between the towns of Anefis and Gao in Mali’s volatile north when the explosion occurred at around 7 a.m. (0700 GMT), a statement from the mission, MINUSMA, said, adding that the death toll was provisional.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toby Chopra

