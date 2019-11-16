Liverpool pair Henderson, Gomez out of England's trip to Kosovo

England's Joe Gomez in action with Montenegro's Marko Vesovic REUTERS/David Klein

(Reuters) - England midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Joe Gomez will miss Sunday’s Euro 2020 qualifier at Kosovo due to illness and injury, the Football Association (FA) said on Saturday.

Henderson, who is yet to completely recover from a viral infection, had missed Thursday’s 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place in the finals of the competition as Group A winners.

His Liverpool team mate Gomez was booed by some fans when he entered as a substitute in that match, following a bust-up with Raheem Sterling on Monday, and misses the trip to Kosovo after sustaining a knee injury in training on Friday.

"Henderson arrived in camp with a viral infection that has not fully cleared... Gomez sustained a knock in training and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel," the FA said in a statement here

“The pair now return to their club meaning the Three Lions will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad.”

England have 18 points from seven games, while Kosovo are third in the group below Czech Republic with 11 points.