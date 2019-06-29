World News
June 29, 2019 / 8:43 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis attack military positions at Saudi Jizan airport - TV

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked military positions and aircraft hangars at Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, the group’s Al Masirah TV said on Saturday, citing a military spokesman.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities this month.

Related Coverage

See more stories

Reporting By Ali Abdelaty; editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below