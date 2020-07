FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) maintain social distancing while queueing to ride a train in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Sunday reported 39 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 2,110 additional infections.

Its total deaths now stand at 1,932, with 80,448 confirmed cases, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.